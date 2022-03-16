Agent says Commanders ‘lied,’ while McKissic opts to return

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

The roller-coaster offseason for the Washington Commanders took a few more twists a week after they made a stunning move to acquire Carson Wentz. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press running back J.D. McKissic is returning after initially agreeing to sign with Buffalo. The agent for Matt Ioannidis tells The AP a team official lied to him about Washington’s intention to keep the defensive tackle who was abruptly released. Cutting Ioannidis, starting left guard Ereck Flowers and safety Deshazor Everett came in the aftermath of adding Wentz and his hefty salary cap hit. The moves clear almost $19 million in space.