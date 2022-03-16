Atlético a European contender again with dominant defense

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid’s good ol’ defense is looking dominant again and the Spanish club is back in the Champions League quarterfinals and in position to make another run at the European title. Atlético’s stout defense carried the team to a series of successes under coach Diego Simeone but it had struggled recently and surprisingly became one of the team’s weaknesses. A good performance defensively was crucial in the second leg against Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday. And Atlético got just that in a 1-0 win that put the Spanish club back in the last eight of the Champions League for the sixth time in nine seasons.