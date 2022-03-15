Winnipeg dominates in 7-3 win, Vegas loses 5th straight

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor extended his goal-scoring streak to five games, and the Winnipeg Jets downed the Vegas Golden Knights 7-3. Connor added a pair of assists to go with his 38th goal of the season. Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele, Logan Stanley and Josh Morrissey each had a goal and an assist, and Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves for Winnipeg, which is 6-2-1 in its last nine games.