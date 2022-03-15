Vatrano’s 2nd goal leads Panthers past Sharks 3-2 in OT

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Frank Vatrano tied the game early in the third period and scored the winner 1:11 into overtime to lead the Florida Panthers past the San Jose Sharks 3-2 for their sixth victory in seven games. Vatrano beat goalie James Reimer with a slapshot from the high slot to give the Panthers their seventh win this season when trailing trailing after two periods. They also did it in January in an overtime win at home against the Sharks. Those are San Jose’s only losses this season when leading after two. Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for Florida, and Spencer Knight made 24 saves. Logan Couture and Nicholas Meloche scored for San Jose.