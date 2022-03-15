Skip to Content
Upstart USF joins big-name WCC rivals in NCAA Tournament

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of San Francisco has emerged as an NCAA Tournament team from the same talented mid-major conference as tournament-bound rivals No. 1 Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s. The Dons are headed back to college basketball’s big stage for the first time since 1998 after a fantastic run through the West Coast Conference. Tiny San Francisco is a 10th seed in the East Regional and is set to face No. 7 Murray State on Thursday in Indianapolis, and the Dons are looking to win their first NCAA game since 1979. 

