Swiss threaten to boycott swim worlds if Russians compete

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Swiss swimming federation has threatened to boycott this year’s world championships if the sport’s governing body allows Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete. FINA has so far been reluctant to ban Russian athletes following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The body instead decided they can compete at the worlds in Hungary without their national flag. Belarus has also had its athletes and teams sanctioned in the same way. Swiss Aquatics says it was “currently not appropriate” to take part in the two-week event in June even if athletes from Russia and Belarus compete under a neutral flag. The Swiss team cited “safety and fairness” for athletes.