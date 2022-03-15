Nets’ Kyrie Irving scores 41 points in first half at Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 41 points at halftime for the Brooklyn Nets, most by an NBA player in the first two quarters since Kobe Bryant in 2003. Irving was 14 for 19 from the field, 6 for 7 from 3-point range and 7 of 7 from the free throw line in 23 minutes as the Nets opened an 86-56 lead over the Orlando Magic in the biggest first half in franchise history. It was the most points since Bryant scored 42 against Washington on March 28, 2003. The Hall of Fame guard finished with 55 that night.