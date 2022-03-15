Dispute between Leeds-Leipzig tests pandemic transfer rules

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A multi-million dollar transfer dispute between Leeds and Leipzig has gone to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The dispute was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and involves a forward who no longer plays for either club. Leeds has challenged last year’s FIFA ruling to award Leipzig more than $7.4 million plus interest for France under-21 international Jean-Kévin Augustin. He was on loan from Leipzig in 2020. Leeds was obliged to buy him for $23 million if it won promotion. Leeds argued the deal was off because the pandemic-hit season extended beyond his contract expiration.