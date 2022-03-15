Cubs finalize deal with slick-fielding shortstop Simmons

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have finalized a $4 million, one-year contract with slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons. A native of Curacao who was drafted in the second round by the Atlanta Braves in 2010, Simmons had his best overall season in 2017 when he batted .278 with 14 home runs, 69 RBIs, 38 doubles and 19 stolen bases. His .981 career fielding percentage ranks third best in baseball among active shortstops, and his long range at a vital position makes him an analytics favorite. The 32-year-old Simmons won the most recent of his four Gold Gloves in 2018. He batted just .223 with three homers for Minnesota last year and is a career .265 hitter over 10 seasons with Atlanta, the Los Angeles Angels and the Twins.