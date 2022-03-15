Cantlay picked as additional player added to PGA Tour board

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay is set to become the fifth player that will be part of the PGA Tour board of directors. The tour for years had four players and four independent directors on the board. That changed in 2017 when a fifth business-oriented director was appointed. Now the tour has decided to make it an even split again. Cantlay will start a one-year term in January. In other golf news, the Masters field is close to being set. That means a chase to get to or stay in the top 50 in the world over the next two weeks. The cutoff is after the Match Play.