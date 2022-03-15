Big Ten lands three players on AP All-America first team

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Basketball Writer

Keegan Murray has given Iowa a first-team Associated press All-American for the third straight year. He is joined on the first team by Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji. Drew Timme of Gonzaga led the AP second team for the second straight year and was joined by freshman teammate Chet Holmgren. Jaden Ivey of Purdue, Jabari Smith of Auburn and Benedict Mathurin of Arizona rounded out the second team.