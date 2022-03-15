AP source: Panthers add Foreman, re-sign Haynes, Chandler

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers added depth to their backfield by agreeing to a one-year, $2 million contract with free agent running back D’Onta Foreman. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal cannot be made official until Wednesday. Foreman filled in for the injured Derrick Henry last season and ran for 566 yards and three touchdowns for the Tennessee Titans while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He also caught nine passes for 123 yards, The Panthers announced they have re-signed defensive end Marquis Haynes two a two-year contract and safety Sean Chandler to a one-year deal.