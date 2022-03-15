Jets bolster D, agree to terms with CB Reed, S Whitehead

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets opened the second day of the NFL’s legal tampering period by addressing their shaky secondary. Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead agreed to terms on deals with the Jets on Tuesday. A person with direct knowledge of Reed’s contract confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced it; deals are not made official until the NFL’s league year begins Wednesday. The Athletic first reported the deal with Reed, and NFL Network said it is for three years and worth $33 million. Agent Sunny Shah confirmed Whitehead’s agreement with the Jets is for two years.