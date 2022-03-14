Pack extend Preston Smith, release Za’Darius Smith, Turner

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

The Green Bay Packers signed outside linebacker Preston Smith to a contract extension and released outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner in a flurry of moves before the start of the free-agency period. Releasing Za’Darius Smith and Turner creates about $19 million in cap savings for the Packers. Green Bay had entered the week about $46 million over the cap. But it leaves Green Bay without two veterans who played key roles in helping the Packers win three straight NFC North titles.