Nelly Korda recovering from blood clot in her arm

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Top-ranked American and Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda says she has a blood clot in her arm and is home seeking treatment. The 23-year-old Korda won five times last year. That included her first major and the gold medal in Tokyo. Korda says her arm felt as though it was swelling following a routine morning workout on Friday. She went to the emergency room as a precaution and was diagnosed with a blood clot. She did not say which arm or when she could return. The LPGA’s first major starts on March 31.