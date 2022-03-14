Skip to Content
Mets sign veteran reliever Adam Ottavino to $4M, 1-year deal

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
NEW YORK (AP) — The busy New York Mets have added an experienced arm to their bullpen, signing Adam Ottavino to a $4 million, one-year contract. The veteran right-hander can earn another $1 million in performance bonuses. Ottavino, who grew up in Brooklyn, returns to pitch for a hometown team again. He spent 2019-20 with the Yankees before they traded him to Boston, where he went 7-3 with a 4.21 ERA and 11 saves in 69 appearances last year. The 36-year-old Ottavino is 32-31 with a 3.60 ERA and 30 saves in 11 major league seasons with the Cardinals, Rockies, Yankees and Red Sox.

