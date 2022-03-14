Jets re-sign WR/KR Berrios, sign G Tomlinson

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have re-signed All-Pro kick returner Braxton Berrios to a two-year, $12 million deal. The deal Monday keeps the versatile wide receiver in New York after a breakout season and includes $7 million fully guaranteed, according to Berrios’ agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Jets also addressed one of their biggest offseason needs as the start of the legal tampering period of free agency began. They agreed to sign former 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson to a three-year contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not yet been announced by the team.