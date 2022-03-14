Indiana eager for 1st NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana coach Mike Woodson wanted Trayce Jackson-Davis to returning this season so he could polish his game. The Hoosiers star forward came back for another reason — to play in the NCAA Tournament. On Tuesday, Jackson-Davis and his teammates will get their first chance — in a play-in game against Wyoming. It’s the first tourney appearance for the Hoosiers since 2016 and will end the longest NCAA tourney drought for Indiana since Bob Knight’s arrived on campus in 1971-72.