Fresh to Baylor, Sochan and Brown big for defending champs

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan are true freshmen playing significant roles for defending national champion Baylor. The Bears are again a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and won another Big 12 title even with just one returning starter from their only national championship team. Brown is averaging 10 points and nearly five rebounds a game while shooting almost 60 percent from the field. Big 12 coaches voted Sochan as the league’s best sixth man. He is 10th in the Big 12 with 6.2 rebounds a game, while scoring about nine points a game.