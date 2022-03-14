AP source: Safety Quandre Diggs returning to Seahawks

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent safety Quandre Diggs. NFL Network reports the deal is three years and worth up to $40 million. Retaining Diggs was a major victory for Seattle, especially coming off a second consecutive Pro Bowl season. Diggs had a career-high 94 tackles and tied his career high with five interceptions. Defensive tackle Al Woods is also returning to the Seahawks according to his representatives. And Seattle has reportedly reached a one-year deal with cornerback Sidney Jones.