AP source: Broncos, ex-49er D.J. Jones agree to 3-year deal

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

A person with knowledge of the agreement says former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones has agreed to a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos. The deal is reportedly worth $30 million with $20 million in guarantees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal won’t become official until Wednesday. Jones is coming off a career-best season in San Francisco in which he collected 56 tackles, including 10 for a loss, with three quarterback hits, two sacks and two forced fumbles. His 14 stops for loss or no gain last season were second in the league to Aaron Donald’s 17, according to Pro Football Focus.