AP source: 49ers agree to deal with CB Charvarius Ward

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers made their first big move of free agency, agreeing with former Kansas City cornerback Charvarius Ward on a three-year contract. A person familiar with the deal confirmed it on anonymity because the deal can’t be signed until the start of the new league year on Wednesday. ESPN first reported the agreement and said it could be worth up to $42 million with $26.7 million guaranteed. The contract with Ward gives San Francisco needed help in the secondary.