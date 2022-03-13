Yarmolenko nets emotional goal as West Ham beats Villa 2-1

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko scored the opening goal to help West Ham beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the Premier League and keep up its push for a top-four finish. Yarmolenko was back in the Hammers squad for the first time since being granted compassionate leave due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and was in tears after celebrating his 70th-minute goal, dropping to his knees with both arms pointing up to the sky as he was mobbed by his teammates. Yarmolenko had received a standing ovation from both sets of fans as he came on as a 53rd-minute substitute for Michail Antonio. Pablo Fornals doubled the lead in the 82nd before Jacob Ramsey pulled one back for Villa in injury time.