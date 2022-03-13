Yanks get Donaldson from Twins in trade for Sánchez, Urshela

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have acquired former AL MVP Josh Donaldson and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins for catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela. The trade remakes the left side of the Yankees infield and rids them of Sánchez, a defensive liability who had slumped at the plate in four straight seasons. Donaldson becomes a teammate of Gerrit Cole after suggesting last June that the Yankees ace had been trying to hide the use of unauthorized grip aides.