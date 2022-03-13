Yale edges Princeton 66-64 to win Ivy League tournament

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Azar Swain scored 23 points and Yale held on for a 66-64 victory over Princeton to win the Ivy League tournament. The Bulldogs will play in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time. Yale led by nine with a minute left then withstood a final Princeton rally. Bez Mbeng added 13 points and 11 rebounds plus three steals and Matt Knowling had 12 points for Yale. Tosan Evbuomwan scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and five assists for Princeton, which came in on an eight-game win streak. Jaelin Llewellyn added 18 points and Ethan Wright 15.