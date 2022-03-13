No option: Phils manager Girardi understands he has to win

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Joe Girardi isn’t concerned about managing the Philadelphia Phillies without a contract extension. Girardi signed a three-year deal in 2019 with a team option for 2023. The club hasn’t picked up the option and will likely wait to make that decision. Girardi is 110-112 in two seasons with the Phillies. He guided the Yankees to a World Series victory over Philadelphia in 2009, and was 910-710 in 10 seasons in New York from 2008-17. The Phillies finished 82-80 last season, their first winning record since 2011, but extended their postseason drought to an NL-worst 10 years. They went 1-7 in their final eight games to finish 28-32 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.