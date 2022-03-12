Vermont rolls to America East title and NCAA Tournament bid

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ryan Davis scored 20 points, Ben Shungu added 19 and Vermont completed a dominant America East season with its fourth conference tournament title in six years via an 82-43 win over UMBC. Davis, back-to-back American East player of the year, was 9-of-13 shooting, and Shungu was 9 of 17 with the top-seeded Catamounts shooting 59%. Finn Sullivan added 14 points for the Catamounts (28-5), who crushed their tournament competition, winning by 29, 32 and 39 points. Darnell Rogers had 10 points, the only player scoring in double figures for the second-seeded Retrievers, who shot just 28%.