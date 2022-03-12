Sass maintains lead in Iditarod, picks up cash, fish swag

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Musher Brent Sass is maintaining his lead in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and was the first to arrive at the checkpoint in Kaltag early Saturday. Kaltag is 629 miles into the nearly 1,000-mile trek across the Alaska wilderness. The winner is expected in Nome early to mid-week. Sass and his team of 12 dogs arrived at 2:36 a.m. For reaching Kaltag first, Sass was presented a burned art piece in the shape of a fish, $2,000 and 25 pounds of fresh Bristol Bay salmon filets that will be delivered to him at the end of the race. Five-time champion Dallas Seavey remained in second place.