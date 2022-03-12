Real Salt Lake scores 3 goals late, stuns New England 3-2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tate Schmitt scored a goal in the 3rd minute of second-half stoppage time, capping a wild comeback by Real Salt Lake in a snowy 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution in MLS action. The Revolution took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Emmanuel Boateng scored in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Jozy Altidore, who signed with New England as a free agent, entered the game in the 60th minute and scored in the 62nd to push the Revolution’s lead to 2-0. Sergio Córdova, who signed with RSL on loan from FC Augsburg, cut the deficit in half at the 78-minute mark with his first MLS goal. Justen Glad scored in the 88th minute to knot the score at 2 and set the stage for Schmitt. Jasper Loffelsend assisted on the game-winner.