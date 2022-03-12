No. 9 Tennessee tops No. 5 Kentucky, reaches SEC final again

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler scored 19 points, Zakai Zeigler added 11 and No. 9 Tennessee held off fifth-ranked Kentucky 69-62 in the final minutes to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament final for the third time in the last five years. The Volunteers have won 11 of 12 and taken a huge step toward potentially securing a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats had been penciled into a top seed, but losing to Tennessee twice in three meetings could flip the script. Chandler, Ziegler and Josiah-Jordan James helped author the changes.