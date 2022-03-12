New Mexico St. beats Abilene Christian 66-52, win WAC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clayton Henry had 15 points and eight rebounds to help New Mexico State beat Abilene Christian 66-52 in the championship game of the Western Athletic Conference tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Sir’Jabari Rice scored 11 points for New Mexico State (26-6). Teddy Allen and Mario McKinney Jr. added 10 points apiece. The Aggies won their 10th WAC title overall, their first since 2019. Henry hit a 3 and Allen made three free throws after he was fouled on a shot from behind the arc before Rice capped a 9-0 spurt with a 3-pointer that made it 14-10 about 6 minutes into the game and the Aggies led the rest of the way. Coryon Mason led Abilene Christian (23-9) with 14 points.