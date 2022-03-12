Markieff Morris rejoins Heat for game against T-Wolves

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris was cleared to play Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves following a four-month absence because of a whiplash injury. Morris was injured in a Nov. 8 scuffle with Denver’s Nikola Jokic. He missed 58 games. The scuffle came late in that Nov. 8 game, shortly after the Heat ire was raised when no call was made after they thought Jokic fouled Miami center Bam Adebayo. Morris stopped play a few seconds later by intentionally crashing into Jokic from the side, a foul that referees called flagrant. Jokic then blindsided Morris with a hard shove from behind.