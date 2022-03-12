Johansson’s SO goal in 7th round leads Kraken past Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored in the seventh round of the shootout and the Seattle Kraken rebounded from blowing a two-goal lead in the third period to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3. Johansson also had two assists, and Yanni Gourde, Ryan Donato and Jared McCann had goals in regulation for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer made 30 saves and stopped all seven shots he faced in the shootout. Seattle’s Adam Larsson forced overtime when he redirected a pass by Montreal’s Nick Suzuki into his own net with 2:12 left in regulation. Suzuki got credit for the goal. Michael Pezzetta and Alexander Romanov also scored for the Canadiens.