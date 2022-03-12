Skip to Content
Ex-tennis pro Stakhovsky in Ukraine ‘with a gun in my hands’

FILE -Sergiy Stakhovsky of Ukraine reacts as he wins against Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's second round singles match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, Wednesday, June 26, 2013. About 1 1/2 months after the last match of Sergiy Stakhovsky’s professional tennis career, the 36-year-old Ukrainian left his wife and three young children in Hungary and went back to his birthplace to help however he could during Russia’s invasion. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

Sergiy Stakhovsky is a recently retired professional tennis player from Ukraine who has left his wife and three young children at home in Hungary to go back to his birthplace to help how he can during Russia’s invasion. Stakhovsky said in a video interview with the AP that he would never have imagined he would be in his home city with a gun in his hands. He earned more than $5 million in prize money in tennis and upset Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013. Stakhovsky’s last match came in Australian Open qualifying in January. Russia began attacking Ukraine on Feb. 24, and a few days later, he arrived in Kyiv.

