Ex-tennis pro Stakhovsky in Ukraine ‘with a gun in my hands’

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Sergiy Stakhovsky is a recently retired professional tennis player from Ukraine who has left his wife and three young children at home in Hungary to go back to his birthplace to help how he can during Russia’s invasion. Stakhovsky said in a video interview with the AP that he would never have imagined he would be in his home city with a gun in his hands. He earned more than $5 million in prize money in tennis and upset Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013. Stakhovsky’s last match came in Australian Open qualifying in January. Russia began attacking Ukraine on Feb. 24, and a few days later, he arrived in Kyiv.