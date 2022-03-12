Skip to Content
DeRozan, Vucevic lead Bulls to 101-91 win over Cavaliers

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-91. Ayo Dosunmu scored 17. And the Bulls came away with their second straight win after losing five in a row even though they were missing Zach LaVine. The two-time All-Star was sidelined because of lingering soreness in his left knee. DeRozan made just 9 of 26 shots in the game. Darius Garland led Cleveland with 25 points. But the Cavaliers lost for the eighth time in 11 games. 

