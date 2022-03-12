Daws makes 33 saves, Devils beat Ducks 2-1 in shootout

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tomas Tatar and Jesper Bratt scored in a shootout and Nico Daws stopped both Anahein attempts to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night. Tatar also scored in regulation and Daws had 33 saves as New Jersey won three of the four games on its homestand. Daws, playing in his first shootout, stopped Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry in the tiebreaker. Tatar scored on a backhander on the Devils’ first shot, and Bratt beat Anthony Stolarz with a forehand shot after a nice move. Terry scored for Anaheim, and Stolarz made 39 saves. The Ducks have lost six of their last eight games.