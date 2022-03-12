Champs again: Villanova tops Creighton to win Big East title

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Collin Gillespie nailed consecutive 3-pointers late in the game that put No. 8 Villanova ahead for good, and the Wildcats beat Creighton 54-48 to win the Big East Tournament championship at Madison Square Garden. Gillespie missed this tournament and the NCAAs last season with a torn ligament in his left knee. A year later he made the clutch shots in the waning minutes. He hit the go-ahead 3 over the outstretched arm of 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner with 2:44 left. The 6-foot-3 Gillespie came right back and did it again for a 50-45 lead. Gillespie led the Wildcats with 17 points and Justin Moore had 16.