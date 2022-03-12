Boise State tops San Diego State, 53-52 in MWC title game

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Degenhart scored 13 points and Boise State defeated San Diego State 53-52 to win the Mountain West Tournament and earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Aztecs had the ball with 28 seconds left, but Matt Bradley and Trey Pulliam both missed shots as time wound down. Abu Kigab added 11 points and Emmanuel Akot chipped in with 10 for the Broncos. San Diego State was led by Bradley, who finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Lamont Butler finished with 16 points for the Aztecs.