By
Published 1:41 pm

Bohannon banks long, late 3, No. 24 Iowa beats Indiana 80-77

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Bohannon banked in a 3-pointer from just inside the midcourt logo with 0.8 seconds left, lifting No. 24 Iowa over ninth-seeded Indiana 80-77 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The Hawkeyes will play for their first league tourney title since 2006 on Sunday. Keegan Murray scored 32 points for Iowa. Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoosiers. who nearly led from start to finish. Iowa rallied from a six-point deficit in the final four minutes but needed three 3s from Bohannon and one from Murray to come back.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

