AP source: Reliever Cishek, Nationals agree to 1-year deal

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says right-handed reliever Steve Cishek and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a one-year contract for 2022. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced yet. The 35-year-old Cishek is a side-armer who brings some much-needed, late-inning veteran experience to a Nationals bullpen that has been torn down as part of the team’s rebuild. Washington is coming off a 65-97 record and last-place finish in the NL East. Cishek is 32-39 with 132 saves in the majors. He was with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021.