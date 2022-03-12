7th-seed Virginia Tech upsets Duke, Coach K for ACC title

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Hunter Cattoor scored a career-high 31 points and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament for the first time, beating Duke 82-67 to deny Mike Krzyzewski a league title in his final season. Virginia Tech came to Brooklyn in need a of a run to make the NCAA Tournament, and the Hokies left no doubt, securing an automatic bid and becoming just the second ACC to take the crown with four wins in four days. The Hokies are also the worst-seeded team to win the most-storied conference tournament in college basketball. Duke lost Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium to rival North Carolina a week ago and then he was denied a 16th ACC title before retiring.