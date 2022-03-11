Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:58 pm

United during negotiations, MLB players divided on deal

KEYT

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball players maintained unity throughout labor negotiations, yet were divided when it came time to vote on the deal. The eight-man executive subcommittee that appeared to be most involved in the nearly year-long talks voted 8-0 against approving the five-year contract. Team player representatives, the overall group supervising negotiations, voted 26-4 in favor, leaving the overall ballot at 26-12 for ratification. MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and union head Tony Clark signed a 182-page memorandum of understanding on incorporating 26 tentative agreements requiring revisions to the Basic Agreement and Major League Rules.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content