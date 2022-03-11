Skip to Content
Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen out indefinitely with mono

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with mononucleosis. The loss of their top defender comes with the Stars moving up in the standings as they chase a wild-card spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Heiskanen has missed the past three games with had been described as a non-COVID-19 illness. He participated in the morning skate Tuesday before a 2-1 loss at Nashville. Now he’s on injured reserve.

