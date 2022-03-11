Sanches injured as Lille draws 0-0 at home to Saint-Etienne

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Lille drew 0-0 at home to improving Saint-Etienne in the French league and lost key midfielder Renato Sanches to injury. The Portugal international went off midway through the first half with a left thigh injury. He is doubtful for the Champions League match at home to defending champion Chelsea on Wednesday. It was a fifth league game in a row for Lille without conceding a goal but also a missed opportunity to move closer to fourth place and an automatic Europa League spot. Lille is three points behind fourth-place Rennes while Saint-Etienne moved up to 16th spot.