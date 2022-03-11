Penguins pull away in third for 5-2 win over Golden Knights

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mark Friedman’s first goal in 10 months early in the third period broke open a tie game and Bryan Rust’s 20th goal of the season provided some late cushion as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Vegas 5-2. Mike Matheson, Jeff Carter and Evan Rodrigues also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots as the Penguins moved past the New York Rangers and into second place in the Metropolitan Division. Jake Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo scored for Vegas. The Golden Knights have dropped three straight.