Oh eagles final hole to take share of lead at LPGA Thailand

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Oh Su eagled her final hole to grab a share of the lead alongside Nasa Hataoko after the second round of the LPGA Thailand. Oh represents Australia but was born in South Korea. She had five birdies through 15 holes before play was suspended because of weather at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course. After the hour of interruption she nearly holed out from the fairway on the par-5 18th before tapping in for an eagle for a 7-under 65. Both she and Hataoko lead at 16-under 128 overall. Hataoko also shot 65.