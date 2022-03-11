Skip to Content
No. 5 Kentucky tops Vanderbilt again, 77-71 in SEC tourney

By MARK LONG
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TyTy Washington scored 25 points, Oscar Tshiebwe tied a half-century-old school record and No. 5 Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 77-71 in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Washington was at his best during a second-half spurt, scoring eight straight points that helped the third-seeded Wildcats create a little breathing room in a back-and-forth game. He added four free throws in the final 19 seconds to seal the victory in a packed Amalie Arena in front of a pro-Kentucky crowd. Jordan Wright led Vandy with 27 points and Scottie Pippen Jr. cooled off with 10.

