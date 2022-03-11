No. 18 Houston advances in AAC with 69-56 win over Cincy

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fabian White Jr. had 18 points with eight rebounds and 18th-ranked Houston overcame a 10-point deficit in the seond half to beat Cincinnati 69-56 in a American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal game. White had two jumpers, and fellow first-team All-AAC forward Josh Carlton added two baskets in a 12-0 run for the 27-5 Cougars that put them ahead to stay. That came during a stretch when Cincinnati missed 11 shots in a row. Jamal Shead had 15 points and seven assists for the Cougars, and Kyler Edwards had 12 points. Jeremiah Davenport and John Newman III had 13 points each for Cincinnati, which shot season-low 28.8%.