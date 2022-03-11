Murray outlasts Daniel at Indian Wells for 700th career win

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Andy Murray outlasted qualifier Taro Daniel 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open to earn his 700th career victory. Murray received a wild card into the desert tournament, which he’s never won. He twice came from behind in the nearly two-hour match. Murray overcame a 1-3 deficit in the third set, winning five of the final six games. Murray is ranked 88th in the world; Daniel is No. 106. In women’s action, third-seeded Iga Swiatek won in three sets. No. 7 Karolina Pliskova lost a three-setter in her season debut after an arm injury caused her to sit out the last two months.