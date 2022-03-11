More delays at Players Championship as Monday finish looms

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The weekend looms at The Players Championship and the first round is still not completed. Players managed only four hours Friday morning before rain soaked the TPC Sawgrass and play had to be halted. There was no promise of play resuming. PGA Tour officials say that almost certainly means a Monday finish. There have been eight Monday finishes in nearly five decades of this event. All of them happened in March. Brice Garnett has the best round going. He was 6 under with five holes to play. When play stopped, only 96 players from the 144-man field had posted a score.